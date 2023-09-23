2024 elections: Don't be complacent to think NPP has lost the election already - NDC warned

Professor Smart Sarpong, a Senior Research Fellow of the Kumasi Technical University, has advised both the governing New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress not to let their guard down as they march into the 2024 elections.

According to him, often times, political parties like these two tend to think they have an automatic victory forgeting the dynamics of politics that affect the outcome of elections.



Speaking on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Prof. Smart Sarpong noted that a single day in an electioneering year could make a huge difference in whether or not the electorates will vote for a particular party.



"Politically, the elections are in the future of us, so it cannot be lost in the past," he advised.

He, therefore, sounded caution to both parties but particularly the National Democratic Congress, which, to him, think they are entitled to win the 2024 elections due to the economic challenges under the Akufo-Addo government, to reconsider their position.



He warned; "Let not NDC be complacent about such comments that the election has been lost already...the elections are in the future and even a single day can cause a lot of change."



