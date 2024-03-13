2024 elections: Drone deployment will invade voters’ privacy – EC tells NDC

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC)

The Electoral Commission (EC) has criticized the opposition National Democratic Congress' (NDC) plan to use drones in the Greater Accra region during the 2024 elections.

The plan involves the deployment of drones to monitor the election in the region, but the EC deems the move a potential breach of voters' electoral privacy and security protocols.



Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, noted that the commission has not received official notification from the NDC regarding the deployment of drones.



Dr. Quaicoe stated that allowing such actions would violate security protocols and compromise the privacy of voters.



“Polling stations are security zones, so they will have to apply to the security people for permission to be granted. They will have to apply to the Electoral Commission for permission to be granted.



"But my point is that how comfortable will you feel that you are going to vote at the polling station and there's a drone hovering around you?

"How sure are you with respect to the secrecy of the ballot, so they have to apply,” he said in an interview with Joy News on March 12, 2024.



“The fact remains that polling stations are security zones. We want to ensure the secrecy of the ballot. So, at the polling station where I am going to make my choice, I want to vote in that secrecy,” he added.



The EC's stance comes in response to statements made by Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, who clarified that the use of drones is part of the party's endeavor to secure two million votes in the upcoming elections.



Moore emphasized that the aim is to bolster the NDC's monitoring capabilities to prevent any potential electoral malpractice.



He further revealed that preparations are underway to train constituency executives on operating the drones to monitor ground activities effectively.

