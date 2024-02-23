News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country
Menu
News
2

2024 elections: EC to release Electoral Calendar before February ending

EC Ghana Voting Booth File photo

Fri, 23 Feb 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said it will release the 2024 electoral calendar before the end of February 2024 while reaffirming its commitment to maintain the original December 7 date.

This decision follows controversies surrounding a potential change of the voting date, primarily prompted by concerns raised by the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) group.

Addressing queries during the Public Accounts Committee session on Wednesday, February 21 2024, Deputy Chair of the Commission, Dr. Bossman Asare, affirmed the EC's imminent announcement of the 2024 electoral calendar.

Dr. Asare assured the committee, stating, "We will certainly disclose it [the calendar] before the end of February. It should be out by the end of this month [February]."

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer