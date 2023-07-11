2024 elections: I don't see how Mahama can beat us - NPP National Youth Organizer

John Dramani Mahama is the NDC candidate for the 2024 elections

The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Salam Mustapha has charged the party to build a strong unified body as they march into the 2024 elections.

The New Patriotic Party will hold its national congress in November this year to elect a flagbearer following the party's Special Delegates Congress in August to reduce the number of Presidential aspirants from ten to five.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Trade Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong among others have declared their intention to lead the party into the general elections next year.



Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Salam Mustapha appealed to the party faithfuls to remain united after their internal contest.

He is strongly convinced that the New Patriotic Party will win the 2024 elections.



"I don't see how former President John Dramani Mahama can beat the NPP. The NPP is bigger than the NDC. This is a trite knowledge. NPP is the biggest political party in this country . . . we are the biggest political party in this country and consistently if we get well-prepared in the party and we unite, there is no day NPP will lose an election in this country," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.