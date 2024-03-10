2024 elections: Kwesi Pratt commends EC for Bringing guarantor system and indelible ink back

Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has commended the Electoral Commission for abandoning their new Constitutional Instrument (C.I.), which would have made the Ghana Card the only identification document for this year's elections.

The Electoral Commission (EC) will now use the guarantor system as part of the voter registration process; this means the Ghana Card will no longer be the only document for establishing the eligibility of voters.



Also, indelible ink will remain in the mix of systems for identifying people who have voted during the elections.



These were among the key agreements reached at the Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting chaired by the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, with her two deputies, Dr. Eric Bossman Asare and Samuel Tettey, in Accra on Thursday, March 8, 2024.



Mr. Pratt, speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", was elated that the Commission has heeded, in particular, his calls not to go by their new order.