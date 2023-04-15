2024 elections: Mahama is better than Bawumia – Martin Kpebu declares

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has picked former president John Dramani Mahama over Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the 2024 elections.

John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will most likely be the leading candidates for the 2024 presidential elections as they are both favored to win the flagbearer races for the National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party respectively.



With many expected to choose between the two, Martin Kpebu who was one of John Dramani Mahama's fiercest critics has picked the former president over Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Martin Kpebu stated that Dr. Bawumia has been part of the economic mess created by the Akufo-Addo-led and his government.

“Mahama is better than Bawumia and Bawumia is part of the Akufo-Addo government,” he said on TV3's Keypoints show on Saturday, April 15 while discussing the current economic hardship and management of the current government and the past government led by Mahama.



The 2024 presidential elections will be John Mahama's third attempt at the Jubilee House while Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be hoping to take over from his boss, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who can not contest after serving his two-terms



JE/KPE