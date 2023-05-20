2024 elections: Mahama to change running mate?

Mahama is widely believed to be willing to stick with Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

There is intense lobbying by the camp of 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress NDC Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang to keep her job after calls for her to be changed by John Mahama.

A number of names are reportedly coming up following the conclusion of the party Primaries that elected John Mahama as NDC flagbearer.



This is following accusations against the 2020 Running mate of John Mahama of not adding much to the fortunes of the party in the 2020 elections.



Iinsiders told MyNewsGh.com Editor “new names have come up for consideration but not so seriously because the focus was on getting John Mahama overwhelmingly elected. Now that is behind us but it’s too early”.



Some of the prominent names that may come under strong consideration include Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, a former Deputy Chief of Staff and trusted John Mahama senior advisor. She is said to have strong ties within the party and outside the party with networks that could benefit Mahama in 2024.



Patrick Awuah, founder of the Ashesi University who along with late Finance Minister Kwesi Botchwey reportedly turned down Mahama’s Running Mate offers in 2020 could also be considered again with hopes he changes his mind.



Others include minority leader Cassiel Ato Forson, economist, MP and former Deputy Finance Minister; Kwame Awuah-Darko, former BOST and TOR Managing Director who was under consideration as 2020 running mate; Joseph Siaw Agyapong, Group CEO of Jospong and party financier; Opong Fosu, a local government expert and Eric Opoku, an influential MP who could win the middle and Southern belts of Ghana for NDC.

MyNewsGh.com Editor was informed Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has wide admirers lobbying for her to be maintained in 2024.



Some members however believe the NDC could lose the 2024 election because of her lack of national appeal to voters.



Last year, a former Foreign Minister, Dr Obed Yao Asamoah stated that the 2020 running mate failed the party in the 2020 elections and did not add anything to the fortune of the party.



“The lady who is a running mate to Mahama lost the Central Region in the last election. Lost a whole constituency,” he said.



A former National Organizer of the NDC Yaw Boateng Gyan added:



“The decision to make Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman as our running mate was very poor. She was a bad choice. She added nothing to our fortunes. I would say she was a monumental flop as running mate to President John Mahama”.