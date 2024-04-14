2024 elections: Majority of Ghanaians doubt NPP can ‘break 8’ – Research

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

55 percent of voters do not believe that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can break the ‘eight’ in the 2024 presidential elections, a national opinion poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics has revealed.

The poll further indicated that 27 per cent of voters believe the NPP could break the ‘eight,’ while 18 per cent did not express an opinion on the matter.



“Only Eastern and Ashanti regions with a majority of 47 per cent and 46 per cent believe the NPP will break the eight,” revealed the poll results.



Regarding voter intentions for the 2024 presidential election, the poll found that only 60 per cent of voters who supported President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2020 election intend to vote for the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Meanwhile, 19 per cent plan to vote for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, nine percent for the founder and leader of the Movement for Change (M4C), Alan Kyerematen, and two per cent for the leader of the New Force Movement (NFM), Nana Kwame Bediako.



On the other hand, 92 per cent of those who voted for John Mahama in the 2020 election intend to vote for him again, three per cent for Dr. Bawumia, two percent for Mr. Kyerematen, and one per cent for Nana Bediako.



The poll was conducted with a sample size of 6,128 voters, achieving responses from 5,928 individuals, with a confidence level of 99 percent and a margin of error of 1.66 percent. The Electoral Commission’s 2023 voter register was used as a sample frame.

Regarding the performance rating of Members of Parliament (MPs), the poll revealed that 35 per cent of voters rate the performance of their MPs as average, while 22 per cent rate it as very good/good, and 23 per cent rate it as poor/very poor. Additionally, 11 percent rate their MPs as excellent, while 10 percent did not express an opinion.



In terms of the 2024 parliamentary elections, 48 percent of voters now intend to vote for NDC candidates compared to 34 percent for NPP candidates, suggesting that the NDC is more likely to form the majority in the next Parliament.



The poll also indicated that the NPP has made some gains in the parliamentary elections following the selection of fresh faces during their primaries in January 2024. In the January 2024 poll, the NDC led the generic parliamentary race by 52 percent to 31 percent, a 21 percent lead which has now been cut to 14 percent.



The poll further revealed that in parliamentary constituencies, the NDC leads in 49 constituencies, the NPP in 31 constituencies, while there is a tie in two constituencies.