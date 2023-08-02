2024 elections: Neither NPP or NDC is having a quantum lead - Sammy Awuku

Sammi Awuku says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will head back to court like they did in the 2020 elections if they think the 2024 elections will be an easy win for them.

According to him, neither the NDC nor the New Patriotic Party he belongs to has the an absolute go at winning the next elections.



He noted that both parties will have to work harder to convince the electorates to vote for them.



Speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Mr. Awuku said, "if anybody in the NDC thinks that 2024 is in the bag for them, I think they will head to the court again, because the 2024 is open...NPP is not having a quantum lead and NDC is not having a quantum lead. You have to work on the voter, you have to convince the voter . . .".



He made these comments while touting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, as the best candidate to lead the New Patriotic Party into the 2024 general elections.

To him, the Vice President has proven beyond doubt his weight to break the eight-year cycle for the NPP by his actions and commitment to the success of the party, particularly the NPP winning 16 parliamentary seats in the northern sector due to the Bawumia effect.



Watch video below:



