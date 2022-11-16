7
2024 elections: PNC, CPP, PPP to join forces to wrestle power from NPP

Cpp Ppp Kube The three Nkrumahist political parties

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Three Nkrumahist political parties have kick-started talks to join forces to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The three Nkrumahist parties are the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and the People’s National Convention (PNC).

The National Chairman of the PPP, Nana Ofori Owusu, gave this hint on Accra 100.5 FM’s 6 a.m. news on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

According to him, there is a need for the Nkrumahist parties to unite to prosecute the 2024 general elections with one accord.

The Nkrumahist political parties are parties that believe in the ideologies and principles of Ghana’s first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

He charged that the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not a reliable alternative as he decried how abysmally the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has managed the affairs of the country under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He asserted that the NPP/NDC will not take Ghanaians anywhere, adding that it is only the Nkrumahist party that has the track record of driving the country’s industrialisation agenda as evidenced in the First Republic

