2024 elections: Removing Haruna Iddrisu as minority leader has evoked 'spirit of loyalty' behind Bawumia - Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs says the removal of Haruna Iddrisu as leader of the Minority in Parliament by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will inure to the benefit of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2024 elections if they elect Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as their flagbearer.

It could be recalled that the Member of Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, was in January this year replaced with the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as Minority Leader.



This sudden change in the NDC parliamentary leadership evoked agitations, however, the party maintained their decision.



Discussing the prospects of the ruling NPP in the 2024 elections, the former NDC Central Regional Chairman now Social Commentator, held the view that the NDC's decision against Haruna Iddrisu will definitely hurt the opposition party in next year's general elections.



He expounded that "Haruna, as you see him, is an idol when you go to the North. He is highly so respected that what he says within that Tamale...whatever he says there is final, so his removal has infuriated the Dagombas" and due to this, Dr. Bawumia also being a Northerner will have an upperhand over his competitor, John Dramani Mahama, who is the NDC flagbearer.

He stressed; "What has happened to Haruna Iddrisu has evoked the spirit of loyalty behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia."



"If the NPP gives their maximum support for Bawumia, there's trouble for the largest opposition party", he further argued.



Bernard Allotey Jacobs made these emphatic statements on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.



