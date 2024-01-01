2024 is the year of possibilities - Watch Bawumia's New Year message

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has declared 2024 as a year of possibilities in his New Year message.

In the over three-minute video released on his Facebook page, Bawumia, who doubles as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 general elections, stressed the need to consolidate gains by the current government.



"The New Year opens the door for us to review the old year and reset for the future, reaffirm and recommit to what has worked while exploring new paths to a world of possibilities. I am extremely confident about 2024," he stressed.



Bawumia spoke about hope and optimism and the need to team up, to create a new layer in the development process.



He also expressed excitement at the landmark of 30 years of democracy under the current Fourth Republic.

Bawumia said government will work at building a resilient economy based on digitalization and in the process making the youth future-ready.



Watch his video below:







SARA