2024 polls: All votes against Bawumia will be overturned spiritually – Maurice Ampaw to Ghanaians

Private Legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has established that steps will be taken spiritually to overturn votes that will be cast against the NPP presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the forthcoming general elections.

According to him, he is spiritually in tune with dwarfs, adding that they can easily help influence the votes in the favour of the current government.



Maurice Ampaw, in a discussion on AngelFM, said these intentions are non-negotiable adding that, willingly or not, all votes will be influenced.



“Ghanaians, whether you like it or not, when you cast your votes against this government negatively, it will result in the positive. When you angrily vote against this government, it will be overturned spiritually. Have you worked with dwarfs before? I work with dwarfs; I speak to them.



“This year’s election would not only be about the physical. Spiritual things will happen. We can change the results with the help of the dwarfs. Bawumia’s spirit is heavier than that of Mahama. Bawumia has luck more than Mahama. Mahama has run out of luck,” he retorted.



Touching on how he established a relationship with dwarf spirits, Maurice Ampaw recalled some interesting childhood encounters with them.

“I started speaking to them at ages 6, 7. I attended St. John Preparatory Primary School. The school at that time was situated in a bush and hills. Dwarfs are also fond of revealing themselves to kids. They used to appear to us in the dormitory and entertain us, while we clapped for them. We even play football with them. We used to play with them. We request for toffees and they bring us all that,” he stated.



The NPP is determined to secure victory in the 2024 presidential elections with Bawumia as its flagbearer, aiming to break the eight-year jinx. Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by John Mahama, is committed to challenging the NPP's aspirations.



The NDC contends that the incumbent administration has not met expectations, arguing against granting them four more years. While the NPP emphasizes its achievements, the NDC seeks to thwart the dreams of the ruling party, citing concerns about the incumbent's performance.







Manhyia Palace summons Maurice Ampaw

Meanwhile, Lawyer Ampaw has been summoned for a derogatory remark about chiefs in the Ashanti region, captured in a viral video where he alleged that "some chiefs in the Ashanti Region are corrupt."



Despite his earlier outburst, Ampaw emphasized his respect for the Manhyia Palace and assured that he would honor the invitation.



Maurice Ampaw’s boss, Chairman Wontumi, has also come under immense pressure after he is said to have spoken vilely about the King of the Ashanti Kingdom during the political party’s parliamentary vetting.



NPP campaign activities in Ashanti region threatened



Some chiefs in the Ashanti Kingdom have suggested that the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, ban campaign activities of the New Patriotic Party in the Ashanti Region until they produce Chairman Wontumi.

Apart from the ban, they have called on the Chief of Bantama to close down Chairman Wontumi’s media entity.



They believe that the Ashanti Region has been good to the governing NPP and does not deserve the kind of disrespect they are getting from its Ashanti Regional Chairman.



EB/BB