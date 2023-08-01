2024 polls: Central, Western regional kingmakers push for Ato Forson as NDC VP

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson and flagbearer for the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Powerful political and social forces in the Central and Western Region of Ghana are backing Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson to replace Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as National Democratic Congress running mate.

The opinion leaders made up of paramount chiefs, parliamentary candidates, some constituency executives and serving MPs from the Central Region in particular say Cassiel Ato is a “true and proper representative of the interest and support” of the two regions, especially Central.



“I can tell you on authority that he is the topmost NDC godfather figure in the region apart from Uncle Totobi who is from the old stock…” a serving MP told MyNewsGh.com under strict condition of anonymity.



“His influence even touches Western region to some extent” He added.



The MP said if the party wants to win the Central and Western Region while addressing the “economic hole” in the NDC, John Mahama must force Ato Forson to join the ticket and drop Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.



“She doesn’t have money. She doesn’t have any network. Even during the Primaries, she couldn’t support any Constituency in the region. As for programs anyone can attend but we need people with resources. I’m aware She didn’t bring even a kobo to the campaign. I don't know of Accra but here I can tell you we didn’t see her.”

MyNewsGh.com was informed that the 44-year-old Ejumako Besease-born Lawmaker for Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency along with the Regional Chairman singlehandedly bankrolled the party activities including supporting parliamentary candidates in the 2020 elections and the just-ended parliamentary Primaries.



The NDC flagbearer John Mahama has come under increased pressure to change Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang after an abysmal performance in the 2020 poll.



Cassiel Ato Forson has come up strongly as a possible replacement.



Others have mentioned other more equally qualified persons over and above the old literature Professor.





Names such as Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff; Kingsley Kwame Awuah Darko, businessman and former CEO of BOST/TOR; and Joshua Alabi, an academic with a record of performance credited with the transformation of UPSA Accra from a single building facility to a multi-structure University.



Others include Alex Kofi Mensah Mould, Stanchart Executive and Ex CEO of GNPC, Sylvester Mensah, former NHIA Boss and Patrick Awuah, Founder of Ashesi University.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







