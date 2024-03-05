2024 polls: Election results will be declared within 3 days - EC assures

EC Chairperson, Jean Adukwei Mensa

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mad. Jean Mensa has announced the commission’s arrangements to declare election results within three days after the ballot has been cast.

According to the Electoral Commission’s timetable of activities for the 2024 elections published by the Daily Graphic, Regional Collation Centres would be maintained to announce the results at the regional level.



Meanwhile, the EC has scheduled to receive nominations of candidates for the 2024 polls from September 9 to September 13 in a major countdown to the climax of the political season.



This will then be followed by the balloting for positions on the presidential and parliamentary ballot papers on September 23 and 24, 2024, respectively.



As part of its general election 2024 schedule, the EC will hold a voter registration exercise from May 7 to May 27, 2024, and start a national initiative on May 30 to replace lost voter identification cards.

However, there will be 56 days of public education leading up to the registration exercise from April 1 to May 26, 2024.



The EC plans to hold an exhibition of the voter register from July 15 to 24, 2024, and to send the provisional voters’ register to the political parties between July 9 and July 18, 2024.



It is anticipated that the political parties will get the final voter registration between August 30, 2024, and September 5, 2024.