2024 polls: GAF will provide background support to the Police – CDS

Chief of Defense Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama

The Chief of Defense Staff Vice Admiral Seth Amoama says the Ghana Armed Forces will be on hand to provide background support to the Police and other security agencies who will provide security for the 2024 elections.

According to the CDS, even though the army will not play a frontal role in election security, they will be ready to assist the Police if they are called upon.



Speaking at a national election security task force meeting chaired by the Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare at the Police Headquarters in Accra, the CDS said the Ghana Armed Forces remain committed to their core mandate.



“We in the Armed Forces commit to our constitutionally mandated duty to protect this country and prevent any aggression from outside the country and also from within and we do so by air, by sea, and by land, and even do at the peril of our lives”.

On the 2024 elections, the CDS noted “For the election proper, we may not be in the upfront of election duties but we will be in the background to support you the Police Service and other security services. The Armed Forces is ready to act accordingly when we are called upon but for the election duties proper, I will leave it to the security services to be in the forefront. We will always be in the background to act appropriately when we are called upon.”



The chairperson of the electoral commission Mrs. Jean Mensa who was at the stakeholder meeting expressed her gratitude to the security agencies for their support during elections.