2024 polls: I’m the game changer – Sam Ankrah

Sam Ankrah is running for presidency

Source: Alternative Force for Action

Sam Ankrah, an aspiring independent presidential candidate, says he’s running for the presidency because successive governments have failed to resolve the country’s economic challenges.

He said he could make a difference if given the nod in the December polls.



“The idea that all politicians are the same to some extent does not apply to me. But if you look at where I am coming from, what I have to lay on the table to be able to do what I am doing.



It should give people an insider that there is a different kind of politics coming in; here is a person who has sacrificed a lot to get into the field to help support nation-building,” he said on Joy News.

Mr Ankrah said the country has become vulnerable to external factors due to its dependence on them, bemoaning the lack of a self-sufficient economy.



“This country needs a locally built economy, and we need stability. This is what I am promising Ghanaians,” he stated.