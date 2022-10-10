2024 polls: I will ensure Black Sherif endorse NDC and Mahama - Henry Osei Akoto

Henry Osei Akoto and Black Sherif

Outspoken NDC politician who is hopeful of becoming the National Organizer of the party, Hon. Henry Osei Akoto, made a pledge to the sympathizers of the NDC.

The man who backs his words with action has promised the NDC that he would make sure that music sensationalist Mohammed Ismail Sherif popularly known as Blacko, endorses John Mahama and the NDC.



The astute politician indicated he is willing to pay Black Sherif any amount of money to also enhance his music career should the endorsement go through.



According to him, notwithstanding the abysmal performance of the NPP, the NDC will not leave any stone unturned on its way to victory.



Henry Osei Akoto lamented the harsh economic conditions of the country inflicted on Ghanaians by the NPP is enough reason for all including celebrities to endorse the NDC so that the country can be saved.

In an interview with Famous Senu, the former parliament candidate revealed that he has a special spirit as that of Black Sherif which would not make the endorsement a big deal.



He said, "I will personally use every opportunity I have to make Black Sherif endorse NDC and John Mahama for election 2024".



"Hopefully, we can widen the margin of win against the NPP when influential people like his caliber join the brand NDC"



He further added that Black Sherif and himself are all old Students of Kumasi Academy Senior High School and interestingly, they all stayed in Boakye Danquah House popularly known as Bodank's House.