2024 polls: Know all the key dates for upcoming NPP primaries

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released a full list of timelines for holding party primaries ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

The party via an April 3 press statement signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong stated that the timelines were agreed upon at the National Executive Committee and National Council meetings held same day.



The approved timelines are as follows:



PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES



Opening of Nominations – 26th May, 2023



Closing of Nominations – 24th June, 2023

Special Electoral College Elections (if any) – 26th August, 2023



National Congress – 4th November, 2023



The NPP will elect a successor to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to lead the party as flagbearer into the 2024 presidential elections in which the party is bent on ‘breaking the 8’ – i.e. retain political power for a historic third consecutive term under the Fourth Republic.



In the case of the parliamentary primaries, there are two sets of timelines, for orphan constituencies and constituencies with sitting MPs.



With respect to the latter, the party has issued a ban on certain categories of people from contesting incumbents: specifically, national, regional and constituency executives as well as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES



a. ORPHAN CONSTITUENCIES



Opening of Nominations – 16th June, 2023



Closing of Nominations – 14th July, 2023



Elections – from 1st August to 2nd December, 2023

b. CONSTITUENCIES WITH SITTING MPS



Opening of Nominations – 20th December, 2023



Closing of Nominations – 4th January, 2024



Elections – 24th February, 2024



“The Party has also approved detailed rules and regulations to govern the conduct of boh the presidential and parliamentary primaries which would be made available to the public in due course,” the statement concluded.

