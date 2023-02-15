2024 polls: Kwabena Duffour Jnr picks NDC parliamentary forms

Kwabena Duffuor Jnr

Duffour Jnr intends to contest the upcoming NDC parliamentary Primaries in the Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

The Constituency seat which is currently held by the NDC incumbent MP Alex Adomako Mensah is expected to be keenly contested between the two who are said to be directly related.



Duffour Jnr and Duffour Snr are both contesting for key positions in the NDC. Dr. Duffour Snr is contesting John Mahama for the flagbearership of the party.



The two are part of nine persons lined up by the Attorney-General and are facing criminal prosecution for crimes ranging from money laundering to causing financial loss to the state.



The accused persons allegedly played various roles in the disbursement of liquidity support from the Bank of Ghana to uniBank, which is now defunct.

About Duffour Jnr.



Prior to its collapse, Duffour Jnr served as CEO of uniBank which was ranked as Ghana’s sixth largest bank by assets in 2015, and one of several big companies in HODA Holdings’ stable of 15.



Before then, he was Chief Operating Officer Unibank for over three years.



He is a former Credit Analyst with Standard Bank, Ghana Limited. He holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Banking and International Finance from Cass Business School, United Kingdom.