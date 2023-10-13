2024 polls: NDC ready to assist EC resolve network issues – Omane Boamah

Dr Edward Omane Boamah

Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections and IT for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced the party's commitment to assisting the Electoral Commission (EC) in resolving its recurring network challenges in preparation for the 2024 general elections.

Dr Omane Boamah emphasised that this assistance would be provided with a strong sense of patriotism to ensure immediate solutions.



In a Facebook post on October 11, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the network breakdowns that occurred during the 2023 limited voters' registration exercise and asserted that such issues could not be tolerated.



He stated that the NDC was willing to offer any support necessary to the EC to guarantee that Ghanaians could cast their votes without any hindrance.



Dr Omane Boamah further revealed that the NDC was actively investigating the root causes of the EC's recurrent network issues, which are perceived as a significant threat to democracy, especially in the context of the 2024 elections.

He pledged the party's patriotic dedication to helping the EC troubleshoot and promptly resolve these problems.



Dr Omane Boamah alleged that the EC fell short of its target for the limited voters' registration exercise and advised the EC not to be inflexible on matters related to the 2024 elections.



He pointed out that the EC failed to meet its initial goal of registering over 1.3 million Ghanaians due to the decision to restrict registration to the District Offices of the EC.



Additionally, he emphasised the importance of the guarantor system as a crucial identifier for many Ghanaians, suggesting that it should not be eliminated in the near future through any new Constitutional Instrument.