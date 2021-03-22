2024 polls: People crying more than the bereaved – Mogtari

Spokesperson for former president John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari

An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari is of the view that people who have no connection to the 2020 NDC Presidential candidate seem to be more worried than any other member of the party.

She says whether or not Mr. Mahama will contest again in the 2024 general elections has become the headache of these particular people.



Her comments follow reports that Mr. Mahama has decided to opt-out of the 2024 elections.



In a tweet, Madam Mogtari Bawa said “Why am I getting the impression that people who are outside the funeral house are crying more and louder about whether or not John Dramani Mahama will return to lead the NDC to victory in 2024?”



Meanwhile, a former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Koku Anyidoho has said that the party doesn’t need anyone who thinks he is more important than others to lead as flagbearer into the 2024 elections.



In a tweet, he said “I hear a misdirected lonely voice say in its wilderness, that, the NDC needs a beaten individual more than the NDC needs its survival? Laa eee la lai! Torfiakwa l!!!”



He added “The NDC does NOT need anyone: Anyone who thinks he/she is more important than the NDC must leave the NDC and go form his/her own Party. NDC is bigger than any self-conceited individual.”

His comments come after some persons within the party including Eastern Regional communication officer of the NDC Dallas Williams have said Mr. Mahama is the NDC’s best better for the 2024 general elections.



Mr. Williams for instance said Mr. Mahama is popular than any other person within the party and is in the best position to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Mr. Mahama lost the 2020 general elections.



He later filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the result of the elections. However, the apex court dismissed his petition on the grounds that it was without merit.



The NDC will now have to restrategise for the next elections.