2024 polls: People crying more than the bereaved – Mogtari on whether or not Mahama will contest

An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has said that people who have no connection to the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in last year’s elections are crying more than the bereaved regarding whether or no he will contest again in the 2024 general elections.

Her comments follow reports that Mr Mahama has decided to opt out of the 2024 elections.



In a tweet, Madam Mogtari Bawa said “Why am I getting the impression that people who are outside the funeral house are crying more and louder about whether or not John Dramani Mahama will return to lead the NDC to victory in 2024?”



Meanwhile, a former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Koku Anyidoho has said that the party doesn’t not need anyone who thinks he is more important than others to lead as flagbearer into the 2024 elections.



In a tweet he said “I hear a misdirected lonely voice say in its wilderness, that, the NDC needs a beaten individual more than the NDC needs its survival? Laa eee la lai! Torfiakwa l!!!”





His comments come after some persons within the party including Eastern Regional communication officer of the NDC Dallas Williams have said Mr Mahama is the NDC’s best better for the 2024 general elections.Mr Williams for instance said Mr Mahama is popular than any other person within the party and is in best position to wrestle power from the governing new Patriotic Party (NPP).Mr Mahama lost the 2020 general elections.He later filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the result of the elections. However the apex court dismissed his petition on the grounds that it was without merit.

The NDC will now have to restrategise for the next elections.



Speaking in an interview with Kwame Tutu on the Onua FM, Dallas Williams said “He is the one that the grassroots want, he is a grassroots person and so anyone who contests him will not even get four votes in the primaries in the Eastern Region.



“We will protect John Dramani Mahama and make sure that he represent the NDC in 2024 to wtret6sle power from the NPP.



“Within the NDC there is no doubt John Mahama is the most popular person who can win the elections. If you have such a person do you go for another person to be flagbearer for the NDC.”