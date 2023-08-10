2024 polls: Seth Oduro charges NPP youth to remain resolute in breaking the 8

Seth Oduro motivates the youth at the conference

Source: Ofori Frimpong, Contributor

The Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser, Seth Oduro of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the supporters of the party to rally firmly behind its leaders to achieve the ultimate goal of retaining power in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

During the maiden edition of the Ahafo Youth Wing and Tescon Conference organized on Sunday, August 6, 2023, Seth Oduro admonished the young people of the party to remain unshaken and work very hard to win the 2024 polls convincingly.



According to him, Ghanaians will not forgive the NPP if the party fails to succeed in next year's polls since it is an incontestable fact that the NPP has the antidote to the country's development.



"Ghanaians have hope in the NPP. They know that we are the ones that can develop this country. I am not saying this out of nothing. The records are there. Ghanaians find it very difficult to send the NPP into opposition and that is the reason why anytime we lose power it is by the skin of the teeth. In 2008 despite the election being run thrice after Tain, we still lost that election by a little over forty thousand votes" he stated.



Seth Oduro emphasised the need of the base of the party, specifically the youth to hold unto the values and principles that underpinned the formation of the tradition and more importantly cherish the same.

He hinted that the election of 2024 will certainly be a contest in which the political party will put the right strategies in place to win the hearts of the teaming youth of the country.



He demonstrated to the gathering mostly dominated by the youth that the statistical information of the country shows that Ghana has a youth voter population hence the need to ensure the young people of the party are advised to remain resolute.



"There is no doubt that the party that wins the youth to itself wins the 2024 elections. The statistical service report from the Population Census clearly shows that the youth dominate in terms of the population demographics and that if you extract the voter population from the larger population it is even clearer. That is the reason why as a party we need to engage our teaming youth so we avoid apathy and more seriously work very hard so we can win the election ahead of us with ease”, he said.



The conference saw the attendance of the party’s bigwigs. Notable among them were George Boakye Ahafo (Regional Minister), Kwabena Owusu Sekyere (NPP Ahafo Regional Chairman), Salam Mustapha( National Youth Organizer), Richard Ahiagba (NPP Director Of Communication), Kwabena Frimpong (NPP Deputy Protocol Director) Eric Asonade(National TESCON Coordinator), Sylvester Tetteh (MP, for Botianor Ngleshie) Carlos Ahenkora(MP for Tema South) Peter Amewu( MP for Hohoe), Evans Opoku Bobie (MP for Asunafo North and Deputy Sports Minister), MDCEs in the Ahafo Region, Regional NPP executives, constituency executives, Tescon members, polling station youth organisers, party sympathizers and a host of other youth-based groups.