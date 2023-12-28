2024 polls: Take money given to you but vote against that candidate – NDC Ekumfi PC to residents

File photo

The National Democratic Congress Parliamentry Candidate for the Ekumfi Constituency, Dr. Othniel Ekow Quainoo has advised the electorate in the area to be vigilant in the upcoming 2024 general election.

He said many politicians may come to them and appeal for their vote and may use money to deceive them but “I am advising everybody in the Ekumfi Constituency here to take the money because it’s our own tax but make sure you will vote against the person when you go to the poll.”



According to Dr. Ekow Quainoo, huge sus of money and other materials were given to voters in the just ended District Assembly elections in the Ekumfi Constituency but majority of the voters voted against the candidates who offered them money.



He said, as a Parliamentry Candidate, he will make sure most of the unemployed Youth in the Ekumfi Constituency are employed.

Dr. Quainoo advised the Ekumfi electorates to vote for John Dramani Mahama to continue the good work left by the late President John Evan Atta Mills whose is from the Ekumfi Constituency.



He is confident that National Democratic Congress is the best political party that can solve the mess created by the country’s ailing economy.



He said this when addressing over thousands electorates in the Ekumfi Constituency after a mega health walk.