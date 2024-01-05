2024 polls: We’ll crush any troublemakers – Jubilee House warns

Jubilee House, the presidency

The presidency has assured Ghanaians that the 2024 general elections “will be conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner devoid of electoral violence”.

It has, however, warned anybody or group harbouring intentions to foment trouble that the law will deal with them.



“Entities or people who will attempt to disrupt the elections will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country”, a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Mr Eugene Arhin on Thursday, 4 January 2024, said.



The purpose of the statement was to dismiss as “unfounded speculation”, a social media publication that claims President Nana Akufo-Addo intends to reshuffle the leadership of the Ghana Armed Forces ahead of the 2024 elections.



It denounced the publication that alleged “a deliberate attempt by the presidency to orchestrate politically-motivated changes within the hierarchy of the armed forces with the sole aim of using the military to brutalise citizens during the conduct of the December 7 general elections”.



The publication, alleged further that a meeting was held at the presidency on Tuesday, 2 January 2024, to discuss “the so-called politically-motivated changes in the Ghana Armed Forces”.



While admitting that the president, indeed, met heads of security agencies at the Jubilee House on that day, the statement said it was a usual “annual feature” on the president’s calendar every New Year.

“At these meetings, the heads of the security agencies call on the president to offer him their best wishes for the coming year, with the president also using the opportunity to express his appreciation to them for their continued commitment to safeguarding the peace and stability of the nation”, the statement clarified.



The presidency said contrary to the allegations, “no such discussions about changes to the hierarchy of the armed forces were held during the meeting”.



The presidency explained that “a change in the leadership of the armed forces is embarked upon by the president in accordance with the Constitution and well-established conventions devoid of any political considerations”, thus, “any future change, made in this regard, will not be a new phenomenon that should warrant unfounded speculation”.



Jubilee House noted: “The armed forces is an important institution of state that has over the years, built an enviable reputation for its professionalism in the conduct of its duties, both at national and international levels”, noting: “The Akufo-Addo-led administration shall continue to guard earnestly, this reputation by ensuring that partisanship is eschewed from the operations of the Ghana Armed Forces”.



The presidency said: “In the interest of safeguarding the peace and stability of Ghana, the public is urged to disregard such unfounded speculations and publications aimed at triggering agitations within the rank and file of the armed forces”.