2024 polls is between Mahama and Alan; Bawumia will finish 4th Place- Nana Yaa Jantuah

Former General Secretary for the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah has said that the 2024 Elections will be a decider between former President John Dramani Mahama and founder of the Movement for Change, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

She predicts Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumi will finish fourth place in the 2024 elections.



Nana Yaa Jantuah believes that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is no force to reckon with in politics in Ghana and will not have any impact on the 2024 elections.



“Between John Mahama and my brother Alan, one will be first and one will be second. There will be another candidate who will come third and Dr Bawumia will be fourth,” she said on Accra-based UTV.

What has he done? Didn’t you see the crowd Alan pulled in Kumasi with his walk? These are people who trust his leadership. I’ve asked Alan to do such walks in other parts of the country,” she said.



On her sacking, she indicated that claims of her incompetence ae unfounded because everywhere she has worked in Ghana, she has left an indelible record.