2024 polls will be exceptional – EC assures Ghanaians

File photo

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is well prepared and battle-ready for upcoming general elections slated for December 7, 2024.

According to the Deputy Chairperson of the Commission in Charge of Corporate Services, Dr. Bossman Asare, the 2024 polls will be exceptional, stressing the electoral management body is fully ready to organize one of the most transparent, credible free and fair elections.



Addressing a section of journalists in Accra on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Dr Bossman Asare, expressed confidence in the structures and systems put in place..



“We are fully ready for the election…We are going to organize another transparent, credible election which will go down as one of the best organised polls the country has witnessed,” he stated.



The Commission again reaffirmed its systems’ robustness before the 2024 general elections. Insisting that the Commission’s systems are well-prepared to oversee the upcoming elections securely.



Dr. Asare emphasized that the five (5) stolen laptops would not compromise the integrity of the electoral process.

Regarding the missing equipment which has become a concern to many political watchers including the NDC Minority Caucus in Parliament, Dr. Asare explained that there is an ongoing collaboration with security agencies to recover the stolen laptops and apprehend those responsible.



“The commission has nowhere mentioned that some Biometric Verification Devices (BVD) are missing, what we said was that five laptops are missing. We are working with the security agencies to arrest and prosecute the suspects. We are also hearing people asking how secure your systems are.



"We want to assure the good people of our country that our systems are secured and very robust. We are going to organize another transparent, credible election which will go down as one of the best.



"Anyone who thinks that there’s a problem, we are convinced and certain that all our systems are secured and we are ready for the activities of the year,” he reiterated.