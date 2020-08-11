209 new cases increase Ghana's coronavirus case count to 41,212, 9 more deaths

Click for Market Deals →
The latest Coronavirus update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) shows that 209 new cases have been recorded, increasing the total coronavirus cases in the country to 41,212.
The active cases are 2,270 with the discharges/recoveries count pegged at 38,727, and nine more persons dying from novel Coronavirus.
The GHS indicated that these new figures are from samples that were taken from July 28 to August 6, 2020, but reported from the lab on August 7.
The analysis reveals that 25,084 of the total number of cases were discovered after enhanced contact tracing while 16,128 were through general routine surveillance.
For the regional breakdown, the Greater Accra Region where the capital is located, leads with 20,585 cases, with the Ashanti Region following with a total of 10,328 cases and the Western Region coming third with 2,804 cases.
Find below the regional breakdown of the cases.
Greater Accra Region – 20,585
Ashanti Region – 10,328
Western Region – 2,804
Eastern Region – 1,933
Central Region – 1,721
Bono East Region – 684
Volta Region – 623
Western North Region – 568
Northern Region – 454
Bono Region – 439
Ahafo Region – 428
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 204
Upper West Region – 88
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 9
