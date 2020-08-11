General News

209 new cases increase Ghana's coronavirus case count to 41,212, 9 more deaths

The latest Coronavirus update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) shows that 209 new cases have been recorded, increasing the total coronavirus cases in the country to 41,212.

The active cases are 2,270 with the discharges/recoveries count pegged at 38,727, and nine more persons dying from novel Coronavirus.



The GHS indicated that these new figures are from samples that were taken from July 28 to August 6, 2020, but reported from the lab on August 7.



The analysis reveals that 25,084 of the total number of cases were discovered after enhanced contact tracing while 16,128 were through general routine surveillance.



For the regional breakdown, the Greater Accra Region where the capital is located, leads with 20,585 cases, with the Ashanti Region following with a total of 10,328 cases and the Western Region coming third with 2,804 cases.



Find below the regional breakdown of the cases.

Greater Accra Region – 20,585



Ashanti Region – 10,328



Western Region – 2,804



Eastern Region – 1,933



Central Region – 1,721

Bono East Region – 684



Volta Region – 623



Western North Region – 568



Northern Region – 454



Bono Region – 439

Ahafo Region – 428



Upper East Region – 282



Oti Region – 204



Upper West Region – 88



Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 9

