21 persons confirmed dead in a motor accident along Juaso – Nkawkaw road

File photo

Twenty-one (21) persons have so far been confirmed dead following a fatal motor accident that occurred around the Pra-River Junction along the Juaso – Nkawkaw road, on 15th March 2024 at about 5:50 pm.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that suspect driver Yaw Egyiri (deceased) was driving a Ford Transit Mini Bus with registration number GR 6279-24 from Konongo towards Accra with passengers on board.



“On reaching a section of the road at Pra-River Junction area along Juaso – Nkawkaw motor road, he carelessly overtook some vehicles and collided head-on with an oncoming VW Sprinter Bus with registration No. AS 4483-23 driven by a suspect driver yet to be identified and also deceased, with passengers onboard,” Ghana Police Service narrated in a statement.



According to the police, surviving victims are currently receiving medical attention at the Juaso Government Hospital, Stewards Hospital at Yawkwei, Konongo Municipal Hospital and Asante Akim Agogo Presbyterian Hospital.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the 21 deceased persons have been deposited at the Stewards Hospital mortuary at Yawkwei, Konongo Municipal Hospital mortuary and Juaso Government Hospital mortuary for identification, preservation and autopsy.



The Police are urging families with relatives who may have travelled along the route where the motor accident occurred and have not been in touch to reach out to the Juaso and Nkawkaw Police commands for help in identifying the accident victims, including those who have passed away.



“While we commiserate with the affected families, we continue to entreat all road users to be disciplined, demonstrate a sense of humanity and adhere to road regulations in order to avoid such preventable accidents,” the Police Service concluded.