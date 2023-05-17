21-year-old Jamaican kills 59-year-old mother on Mother's Day at Obosomase

The 21-year-old suspect is alleged to have fled the scene after committing the murder

A shocking incident unfolded in Obosomase-Akuapem in the Eastern Region, when 21-year-old Jamaican man, Tafari Abednego Thompson, allegedly murdered his 59-year-old biological mother, Madam Mwassa Tafari.

The gruesome act took place on Sunday, May 14, which happened to be Mother's Day.



The suspect, believed to be mentally unstable, fled into the nearby bush immediately after committing the heinous crime.



Upon discovering the lifeless body of Madam Tafari, the local youth quickly organized a search party, knowing that the suspect was the only person living with the deceased.



Led by one David Yeboah, the youth combed the surrounding bush, determined to apprehend the suspect. Eventually, they found Thompson at the boundary between Obosomase and Dodowa. Shockingly, the young man had used a metal object to inflict multiple wounds on his mother, disfiguring her face in the process.



Tunyejah Tafari Thompson, the elder brother of the suspect, disclosed that his brother had been displaying unusual behavior for the past year, causing significant troubles within the family.



Authorities have taken custody of Madam Mwassa Tafari's body, depositing it at the Police Hospital mortuary. The police have initiated their investigation into the incident.

GA/KPE