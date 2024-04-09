21-year-old farmer butchers father at Juaso

File photo

A 21-year-old farmer has reportedly butchered his 65-year-old father to death during a heated disagreement over what is yet to be established by the police.

Kwadwo Amponsah was arrested and handed to the police by his neighbours after the murderous act, even though he failed to disclose what exactly led to the confrontation resulting in his killing of the father, John Kwabena Asare.



Police investigators disclosed that the deceased was cut in the forehead with a mini cutlass and was rushed to the Juaso Government Hospital but died on admission on Monday, April 8, 2024.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is being processed to be put soon before court.