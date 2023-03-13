21-year-old girl's body found a week after flood in Suame

File photo

One week after there was a flood at Bremang in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region, a lifeless body has been found after she was carried away by the flood following rain on March 8.

The deceased, whose name was not mentioned, is said to have been taken away by the flood in an attempt to retrieve her sandals, which got stocked.



Following this development, several attempts by the community members and officers from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) to find the body were unsuccessful.



However, on Sunday, a resident alerted the police about a lifeless body in a stream in Abuakwa Tabre in the Atwima Nwabiagya municipality, as revealed by the landlord of the deceased in an interview with Citinews.

The family was then called to identify the body, which they confirmed was their 21-year-old missing daughter.



“The family is currently liaising with the police to conduct an autopsy, after which they will have access to the body and perform the necessary burial rites,” citinewsroom.com added.



NYA/BOG