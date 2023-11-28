21-year-old man arrested for allegedly murdering his grandmother

File photo

The Akrodie Police Command has detained a 21-year-old man accused of murdering his grandmother.

The suspect allegedly killed the grandmother in Tweneboah, a suburb in the Ahafo Region’s Asunafo North Municipality.



He allegedly committed the offence on Thursday, November 23, 2023.



He had been identified as Hamidu and popularly known as ‘Sim 2’.

According to reports, the suspect vowed to kill the grandma many times for reasons best known to himself.



‘Sim 2’ was apprehended by neighbours and handed over to police at Akrodie after attempting to flee into hiding after the alleged criminal act.



He is currently being held in custody as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the event.