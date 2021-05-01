21-year-old man arrested for killing four-year-old boy at Obuasi

The suspect claims the deceased and his mother have been tormenting his life

The Police in Obuasi has arrested 21-year-old Emmanuel Adjei for killing a four-year-old boy at Boete in the Obuasi East district of the Ashanti region.

The suspect, claims the deceased and his mother have been tormenting his life spiritually for some time now, hence his decision to end the life of the child.



The incident has thrown the Boete Community into a state of shock and mourning.



Mother of the deceased Obaa Yaa narrated that in the early house of Thursday 29th April 2021, she left home to buy porage for his son who was bathing.



She explained that when she returned a few minutes later, his son was nowhere to be found. After several hours, a search was conducted but there was no trace of the deceased.

Later a tenant in the house hinted to the mother of the deceased that she saw Emmanuel Adjei struggle with his child while she was passing.



This compelled the community members to break into the suspect’s bedroom, unfortunately, the missing boy’s lifeless body was located under the bed of the suspect in a pool of blood.



Emmanuel Adjei who was arrested by the police admitted to the offence of committing murder. The suspect claimed the deceased and her mother have been tormenting him spiritually hence a decision to terminate the life of the innocent child.