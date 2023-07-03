21-year-old man drowns in Owabi River

File photo: body deposited in morgue where it awaits autopsy

What started as a leisure swimming expedition took a fatal turn for a 21-year-old man, who drowned and died in the Owabi River, located along the Esasse Daabaa road in the Ashanti Region.

In a newspaper report by the DailyGuide dated July 3, 2023, the deceased whose name is given as Atta Kwaku, was found lifeless on July 1, 2023 and was deposited in the morgue for further procedures.



According to the report, the deceased was strongly cautioned by his friends against swimming in the river, yet he defied those warnings and jumped into it right before their eyes.



Unfortunately, the friends were unable to save him when they realised the deceased, Atta Kwaku was not resurfacing after the dive.



The Assemblyman in the Owabi-Bokankye Electoral Area, Malik Osei Kwame, reported the case to the Abuakwa Divisional Police Command.



On receiving the news from the complainant, the police personnel accompanied by the Assemblyman, quickly proceeded to the scene to investigate the drowning.

"Upon receiving the information, a team of officers, accompanied by the complainant, swiftly proceeded to the scene in Owabi Old Town to conduct an investigation. Upon arrival, the police encountered the Chief of Owabi, Nana Nuako, local divers, and concerned members of the community.



"With the invaluable assistance of the local divers, the body was successfully recovered and identified as that of Atta Kwaku, a 21-year-old native of Ahafo-Kenyasi. The deceased was found wearing red boxer shorts," the police report stated.



The report further added that a thorough examination of the body of Atta Kwaku revealed that there was no sign of physical violence when he was retrieved.



It also highlighted that the scene was recorded through photography, and the body was subsequently transported to the mortuary at Mount Sinai Hospital in Tabre, where it awaits an autopsy.



