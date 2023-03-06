22 passengers killed in a road crash on Kintampo Highway

22 passengers are said to have died from the crash involving a bus and a truck

Some 22 passengers have reportedly died in a road accident on the Kintampo Highway.

The accident according to a Graphic.com report sighted by GhanaWeb occurred on the evening of Sunday, March 5, 2023.



A resident narrated that the crash involved a Yendi-Kumasi bound Grandbird bus with registration number AS 4635 - 22 and a truck with registration number GW 1127 - P.



The eyewitness said the articulated truck at about 11 pm on Sunday, veered off its lane and entered the lane of the bus in an attempt to avoid crashing into another car which was parked on the lane.



The bus as a result crashed into the truck killing 22 passengers and causing injury to many.

The incident is said to have occurred along a section of the road between Kintampo and Babatokuma.



The deceased victims have since been deposited at the Kintampo Government Hospital morgue while the injured victims are being treated at the same hospital.



Meanwhile, drivers of both vehicles according to the report survived the accident and are currently in police custody assisting in investigation.



