22 people hospitalised after eating food at funeral

There victims are currently not in any life-threatening situation at the time of admission

Twenty-two have been hospitalised due to acute diarrhoea following suspected food poisoning in Agou, a farming community in the Nkwanta South of the Oti Region

The victims are said to have eaten at a funeral on Sunday, May 14, according to a myjoyonline.com report.



13 of them have been admitted to Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital, while nine others are also on admission at Nkwanta St. Joseph Catholic Hospital.



In an interview with the Medical Superintendent of Nkwanta Municipal Hospital, Dr.Theophilus Amoatey said the victims came with complaints of vomiting and acute diarrhoea, and they have since received treatment.



He also reported that the victims were served food including porridge, rice, banku, meat, and pito, a locally brewed drink made from wheat and maize.

He added, however, that samples have been taken to the laboratory for examination, and a team of disease control management has been deployed to the community for proper investigation.



At St. Joseph Catholic Hospital’ the nursing officer, David Amenudzi, and colleagues who were on duty when the victims were admitted said “most of them were not in any life-threatening situation at the time of admission”.



YNA/OGB