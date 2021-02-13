22 storey building collapse at Airport residential didn’t affect our operations - KIA

Kotoka International Airport, Terminal 3

The Ministry of Aviation has refuted media reports that said its operations of the Kotoka International Airport have been hit by the collapse of a 22 storey building at Airport Residential area.

A press release by the ministry stated that the affected building is far from the location of the international airport.



“Indeed, the site of the incident is about Three (3) kilometres East of the landside of the KIA and has no bearing on the operations of the airport and neither did it jeopardize nor impede any air traffic operations at KIA”.



It further advised the general public to disregard the erroneous impression created by the media.



“All stakeholders in the aviation sector and the general public should therefore disregard the erroneous impression the publication might have created and be assured that the incident did not impact the operations of the KIA and air traffic movement,” the statement said.



Contentious 22 storey building at airport collapses

A section of a 22-storey building under construction at the Airport Residential Area has collapsed, injuring workers who were on site.



The construction of this building, adjacent the Association International School (AIS), expected to house shopping malls and other facilities when completed, became a source of concern to residents and motorists in the area about 2 years ago.



In 2019, after a series of complaints by the school and some residents, the Roads Minister Kwasi Amoako-Atta visited the site and led his team to demolish a concrete barricade that had been erected by the developers, believed to be Turkish.



The construction of the building had affected sections of the school’s foundation creating cracks and causing environmental pollution to the residents of the area.



Although the Roads Minister called for the arrest of the contractor working on the project, construction seems to have continued on the project.