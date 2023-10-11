22-year-old SHS graduate reportedly commits suicide over heartbreak

File photo

A young woman believed to be in her early 20s has reportedly committed suicide.

The young lady is said to have hanged herself in her room, where she stays with her parents at Gomoa Okyereko in Gomoa East of the Central Region.



Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that the young lady, Kukua, was found dead with rope tied around her neck at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, October 9, 2023.



Reporting the incident, Oheneba Ademah said the death of Kukua has devastated her parents.



It remains unclear what caused the young lady to take her life.



The SHS graduate is said to have informed her parents and siblings that she was going to take a nap.

However, her parents became worried after several hours of not hearing from her.



When they checked on her in her room, she was found dead while hanging.



Meanwhile, it has also emerged that the young lady may have committed suicide over heartbreak.



The police were informed about the incident, and the body has been retrieved and deposited at the mortuary awaiting an autopsy.