22-year-old crowned overall Best Farmer in Gomoa East District

Hakim Isharck won the Overall Best Farmer award in his constituency

Source: Justice Phinehas Gyesi, Contributor

22-year-old Hakim Isharck from Gomoa Ojobi in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region has made history as the youngest person to be crowned the Overall Best Farmer in the just ended 36th National Farmers Day Celebration.

Hakim Isharck is an old student of Swedru Senior High school and is currently a level 200 student of Presbyterian College of Education, Akropong-Akuapem.



He studied Business at the Senior High School level, and currently reads B. Ed Mathematics and ICT.



With his background in education, many people have showered praises upon him for winning the overall best Farmer award at a very young age, especially when they found out that he has no certificate in Agriculture but rather with a Business and Mathematics background.

Speaking to the writer, he said he was born into a family of Farmers and that has helped him to do more.



He also noted that he started his own farm with just 100ghs about a decade ago and the proceeds from his farm is what he has been using to finance his education and more.



Hakim is quoted to have said several times that he was “working tirelessly to win the next best farmer in a few years to come".

Source: Justice Phinehas Gyesi, Contributor