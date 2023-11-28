22-year-old girl dies in boyfriend's room after failed abortion

A file photo

Correspondence from Central Region:

A 22-year-old hairdressing apprentice has died under mysterious circumstances in her boyfriend's room at Assin Nsuta in the Assin South District of the Central Region.



The unfortunate incident happened on Thursday, November 23, 2023, around 8 pm.



Report and information gathered by the GhanaWeb indicated that the deceased, Maa Adwoa, also known as Mary Aidoo bled profusely before she died.



Her sudden death was a result of an illegal medication her 27-year-old boyfriend, Emmanuel Addo, administered to her to terminate a two-month-old pregnancy to save his marriage.



To conceal the news from the locals, it was revealed that the suspect who is currently in police custody assisting investigation kept the body in his room until Friday afternoon around 1 pm, when all his housemates had left the house for their daily activities.

The suspect, accompanied by his closest confidante whose name has been identified as Archimedes, called a taxi to take the deceased to Assin Anyinabrim Health Center but was referred to St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu where the doctor on duty pronounced her dead.



Realizing the consequence of the offense, the suspect was advised to hand himself to the police to avoid the full rigors of the law.



The source disclosed that the Police during the investigation retrieved some pills and empty pill wrappers in the suspect's room and kept them as exhibits.



Also, some drug shells were picked from the deceased room including pregnancy test kits during a thorough search.



Even though the case is yet to be submitted in court, the family of the suspect and some traditional leaders in the community, led by an Asafoakye who bears the stool name Nana Abena Darkoah, an aspiring assembly member for Assin Nsuta electoral area, have reached out to the bereaved family to settle the matter out of court.

The source revealed that to convince the bereaved family in the negotiation, they pledged to take responsibility for the funeral, the cost of the coffin, and some compensation with the notion the deceased is dead and will never return when the suspect is incarcerated.



Meanwhile, some of the bereaved family who seem to have agreed to the terms wants the agreement to be documented to minimize the risk of future misunderstanding and disappointment.



Consequently, the police at the Central North Regional Command have launched an investigation into the matter to unravel the truth.