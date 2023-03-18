22-year-old man inflicts machete wounds on his stepmother

Ghana Police Service logo

A 22-year-old man named Peter is accused of inflicting matchet wounds on his stepmother, at Nkawkaw Ntronan in the Eastern Region.

According to new information, the suspect, who is currently on the run, pounced on the victim while she was taking a bath.



Agya Dan, who reported the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, said the victim, Animwaa Mary, 42, was having an affair with his father and planning to marry.



The suspect, on the other hand, is said to have opposed the relationship and threatened to harm her.



According to him, the suspect had previously assaulted the victim, even while she was pregnant, resulting in a miscarriage.



He stated that the young suspect assaulted the victim while his father was not present.



He is said to have gone into the bathroom and told his stepmother “I’d murder you. I would cut you”.

The victim is said to have inquired as to why the stepson desired to harm her.



The suspect allegedly cut her hand, thigh, and other parts of her body before she could say jack.



Residents were drawn to the scene after the victim screamed for help.



The woman was later taken to the hospital, where she is currently fighting for her life.



The suspect was reportedly apprehended but escaped while being transported to the police station.