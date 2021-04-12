22-year-old picked up by police after narrating his ‘kidnapping’ incident on Akoma FM

File photo: The young man was arrested at the premises of Akoma FM

Armed policemen on Monday stormed Akoma FM following the story of a 22-year-old man, who alleges that he was kidnapped by some unknown persons at Atimatim, a suburb of Kumasi.

At least seven armed police officers stormed Akoma FM studios with their quest to further interrogate the young man who alleged his kidnappers took him to the Eastern Region for almost eight days.



On Wednesday, April 7, the victim’s parents rushed to Akoma FM with a police extract form and reported the missing of their 22-year-old son for almost a week.



Mother of the victim on Monday dawn, however, returned to Akoma FM with smiles all over her face, indicating that her missing son has been found.



Recounting his ordeal, Gideon Ofori told host of GhanAkoma Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “on 2nd April at about 8 pm, I was abducted by some unknown persons while walking from Atimatim to my house. All I saw was a group of men dragged me into a van and sped off.



“They covered my eyes with a towel so I didn’t see anything so after almost 4 hours we arrived at a certain house in a bush where I was kept for more than a week.”



Godfred Ofori, who couldn’t control his tears, further narrated: “The group drew my blood and told me they will use it for money rituals. Later they came back and drew another blood as they complained the oracle is not accepting my blood.

“Again, they drew another set of blood and left. One of the guys sneaked and gave me my phone that I should run and never return because though the deity is not accepting my blood, the other guys might kill me so I should run. That was how I was able to escape. On my way from the bushes where I was held, I met a small boy and asked him the name of the town and he told me I’m currently in a small town closer to Koforidua in the Eastern Region.”



He later concluded that “when I called my mother that I’ve been able to escape, she told me to meet her at Akoma FM because that’s where she lodged the official complaint for an announcement. That is why we are here, so I haven’t even gone home. I haven’t eaten for the past 3 days,” he added.



The story of the young man triggered listeners who have had a similar encounter as they called into the show and shared their ordeals.



Some also discounted the young man’s story as they said it might be just another hoax.



Meanwhile, after recounting his ordeal, personnel from the Ashanti Regional Police Command led by Public Relations Officer ASP Godwin Ahianyo besieged Akoma FM studios to take first-hand information from the victim as they explained the issue has attracted attention from the Command.



Police have since been interrogating the victim to assist in investigations.