22-year-old woman allegedly stabbed by fiancee

File photo

22-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her lover at Ekumfi Dunkwa in the Central Region’s Ekumfi District.

According to the information acquired, the young woman left home on Saturday to see her boyfriend but did not return.



According to the information, some neighbours of the suspect heard screams from his room but paid no attention.



The lifeless body of the young woman was later found in a pool of blood.



The police were later informed about the incident.



Items including a pair of scissors, a screwdriver, a hammer, and a hacksaw blade were found near the deceased.



Wounds suspected to be from stabbing were spotted on the victim.

Ekua Essumamba, the mother of the deceased, said she was unaware that her daughter was dating the suspect.



She is demanding justice for the late daughter and has described the incident as barbaric.



According to her, she only got to know on Sunday, October 1, 2023, that the daughter did not sleep at home but slept at the fiancee’s home, where she was allegedly stabbed to death.



She revealed that when they got to the place, the door was unlocked, and when they entered, they saw the lifeless body of her daughter in a pool of blood.



Meanwhile, the suspect, whose name was only given as Fii, has been arrested and is in the custody of the police.