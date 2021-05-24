22-year-old woman cut with mosquito coil stand over boyfriend snatching allegations

The victim was hurt with a mosquito coil stand on her face

• Priscilla Konya became a victim of several cuts on her face after allegedly snatching another woman’s boyfriend

• Information from the police indicated that she was cut with a mosquito coil stand



• The police are currently investigating the issue



A 22-year-old woman, Priscilla Konya, has been wounded by one Maame Nyarkoa over her alleged involvement with the former’s boyfriend.



According to the Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, a woman who claims to be the mother of the victim reported the incident at the Mile 7 Police station.



“The mother, in her narration, said on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at about 9:20 am, one Maame Nyarkoa inflicted wounds on her daughter’s face with a mosquito coil stand,” DSP Effia Tenge told GNA.

The Police said the victim’s mother informed them that the suspect had accused her of going out with her boyfriend hence the attack on the daughter.



DSP Tenge said the Police visited the Aneeja Hospital at Tantra Hills after the complaint, where Priscilla was admitted.



Personnel from the police service found her with a plastered face responding to treatment and took her statement.



The police said the suspect is currently at large adding that efforts are underway to get her for questioning.