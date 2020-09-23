224 Chinese apps banned in India, Ghana still exposed

File photo depicting Malware

The Indian Ministry of Information and Technology has banned some 224 Chinese apps over security concerns.

According to a report by TechGH24, India first banned 59 Chinese apps, then another 47 and just recently, another 118 have been banned all for same reasons.



"The Indian IT Ministry stated in an official press release that the Chinese apps have been “banned under the section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 118 mobile apps since in view of the information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order,” the reported stated.



The Indian IT Ministry, according to the report, has received many complaints from various sources about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India.



But those app are still available on Google Play store and Apple App store, except they cannot be accessed in India.



Ghanaians are therefore still exposed to them.



Popular among the Apps banned in India was PUBG Mobile, which has millions of downloads and active users in that country and this makes for a big loss of Tencent, the parent company.



Tencent declined comment when approached for reaction to the ban.



Here’s the list of the recent 118 Chinese apps that have been banned in the country.



1. APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart



2. APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps



3. APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner



4. APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus



5. APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright



6. Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor



7. Baidu



8. Baidu Express Edition



9. FaceU – Inspire your Beauty



10. ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals



11. CamCard – Business Card Reader



12. CamCard Business



13. CamCard for Salesforce



14. CamOCR



15. InNote



16. VooV Meeting – Tencent Video Conferencing



17. Super Clean – Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster



18. WeChat reading

19. Government WeChat



20. Small Q brush



21. Tencent Weiyun



22. Pitu



23. WeChat Work



24. Cyber Hunter



25. Cyber Hunter Lite



26. Knives Out-No rules, just fight!



27. Super Mecha Champions



28. LifeAfter



29. Dawn of Isles



30. Ludo World-Ludo Superstar



31. Chess Rush



32. PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik



33. PUBG MOBILE LITE



34. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade



35. Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon



36. Dank Tanks



37. Warpath



38. Game of Sultans



39. Gallery Vault – Hide Pictures And Videos



40. Smart AppLock (App Protect)



41. Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team



42. Hide App-Hide Application Icon



43. AppLock



44. AppLock Lite

45. Dual Space – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner



46. ZAKZAK Pro – Live chat & video chat online



47. ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app



48. Music – Mp3 Player



49. Music Player – Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer



50. HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera



51. Cleaner – Phone Booster



52. Web Browser & Fast Explorer



53. Video Player All Format for Android



54. Photo Gallery HD & Editor



55. Photo Gallery & Album



56. Music Player – Bass Booster – Free Download



57. HD Camera – Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama



58. HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera



59. Music Player – MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer



60. Gallery HD



61. Web Browser – Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer



62. Web Browser – Secure Explorer



63. Music player – Audio Player



64. Video Player – All Format HD Video Player



65. Lamour Love All Over The World



66. Amour- video chat & call all over the world.



67. MV Master – Make Your Status Video & Community



68. MV Master – Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor



69. APUS Message Center-Intelligent management



70. LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers

71. Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-



72. Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games



73. Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games



74. Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game



75. Z Camera – Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage



76. GO SMS Pro – Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji



77. U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate



78. Ulike – Define your selfie in trendy style



79. Tantan – Date For Real



80. MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen



81. Kitty Live – Live Streaming & Video Live Chat



82. Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles



83. Alipay



84. AlipayHK



85. Mobile Taobao



86. Youku



87. Road of Kings- Endless Glory



88. Sina News



89. Netease News



90. Penguin FM



91. Murderous Pursuits



92. Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology



93. Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese



94. HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream



95. Little Q Album



96. Fighting Landlords – Free and happy Fighting Landlords

97. Hi Meitu



98. Mobile Legends: Pocket



99. VPN for TikTok



100. VPN for TikTok



101. Penguin E-sports Live assistant



102. Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices



103. iPick



104. Beauty Camera Plus – Sweet Camera & Face Selfie



105. Parallel Space Lite – Dual App



106. “Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC



107. MARVEL Super War NetEase Games



108. AFK Arena



109. Creative Destruction NetEase Games



110. Crusaders of Light NetEase Games



111. Mafia City Yotta Games



112. Onmyoji NetEase Games



113. Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games



114. Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded



115. Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games



116. Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games



117. Soul Hunters



118. Rules of Survival