23-year old farmer escape death after an attack by a herdsman

Moro Abass

Correspondence from Savannah Region

A 23-year-old farmer escaped death and is currently receiving medical treatment at the St. Anne’s Hospital in Damongo after he was attacked by a nomadic herdsman on his farm in the Canteen Electoral Area of the West Gonja Municipality.



The sad incident occurred on Monday, March 27, 2023, at about 12 o’clock noon which has since sparked fury and anger among residents who have threatened to instigate reprisal attacks on Fulani herdsmen in the area.



The victim, Moro Abass in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb narrated that he confronted the suspect for sending his cattle to invade his farm but the suspect responded violently.



The victim said he had to reluctantly diffuse the altercation after he sensed that the suspect was up to something.



According to the account of the victim, he went back to continue with his farming activities only for the suspect to pounce on him with a cutlass.

"I was on my farm when the cattle invaded my farm and when I tried chasing them away, I saw the herdsman comfortably lying under a tree and I asked why he allowed the cattle to invade my farm knowing how destructive the animal can be and he got angry and started insulting me", he narrated.



He continued, "tension quickly ensued and we started hurling insults at each other until I stopped and left because I realized he was up to something. Immediately I stopped, he asked if my father was around and I said no and went back to continue with my work only to hear a violent approach towards me before I could say jack, he unleashed a cutlass on me and butchered my arm".



The victim revealed that the suspect quickly fled the scene after committing the dastardly act leaving him to his fate on the farm.



"After butchering me in the arm, he fled the scene and I managed to call a friend who was at home who quickly informed my father and other family members and they came to the farm and rushed me to this Hospital for medical attention".



He said he was able to identify the suspect because they usually give him yam anytime he asked for food to sustain himself.

The father of the victim, Mr. Moro disclosed that after the identity of the suspect was made known to them, they quickly mounted a manhunt for him and apprehended him in the bush with the cattle.



He further revealed that had it not been him, the suspect would have been killed by enraged youth of the area, adding that the suspect was handed over to the Damongo police Command for investigations and prosecution



GhanaWeb sources within the Damongo Police Command confirmed that the suspect is in custody but declined to give further details of the incident.