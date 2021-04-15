23-year-old notorious drug dealer jailed 19 years

Korankye was arrested by the Assin Fosu Police Patrol team for peddling narcotic drugs

A notorious drug dealer known as Kofi Barima Korankye, 23, has been sentenced to 19 years imprisonment for peddling drugs and attempting to kill his father.

Korankye was arrested by the Assin Fosu Police Patrol team for peddling narcotic drugs in the Assin Dompim municipality.



According to the police, the convict is well known for peddling drugs adding that his activities have negatively impacted the youth in the locality.



Police intelligence and surveillance marshalled against him overpowered him as he tried to outwit them. Quantities of weed, cocaine, matches, and a pair of Scissors were retrieved.

The convict had earlier chased his 72-year-old father, Daniel Korankye with a gun and other offensive weapons threatening to kill him for hiding his drugs.



He was arraigned before Cape Coast High Court on Wednesday presided over by Her Ladyship Dorinda Smith Arthur.



The convict was jailed for 14 years for peddling drugs and five years for threatening to kill his father.