24/7 police, army patrols at Mim following NDC financier’s murder

Akwasi Banahene was murdered by an assailant

The Ahafo Regional Police Command has said it has instituted 24/7 patrols with the help of the army in the region to ensure there are no reprisal attacks following the murder of a businessman and stalwart of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Akwasi Banahene at Mim in the region.

The 38-year-old timber contracted was shot dead at his private home on Friday, 21 August 2020 by an assailant.



His body has since been deposited at the Goaso Municipal Hospital awaiting autopsy.



No suspect has been arrested yet in connection with the murder.



Speaking to Kwabena Prah Jr on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Tuesday, 25 August 2020, the Public Relations Officer of the Ahafo Police Command, ASP Kwame Loh said: “When we got to Akwasi Banahene’s house, he was lying in a pool of blood”.

“We rushed him to the hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival, so, we are just investigating a case of murder so far”.



He said the police realised there was the possibility of reprisal attacks, “so, we have intensified patrols for 24 hours together with the military and, so,” the people of Mim are going about their normal daily activities.



Meanwhile, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, running mate to former President John Mahama of the NDC, visited the family a few days ago to commiserate with them on their loss.

